THE Bauchi state governor-elect, Sen. Bala Mohammed has inaugurated the legal team to defend his mandate at election petition tribunal in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the legal team led by Chris Uche (SAN), consist of 60 lawyers and five Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Speaking at the inauguration in Bauchi on Wednesday, the gov-elect pledged his loyalty to God and the people of Bauchi, adding that he would not betray the trust and confidence put in him.

“I pledge my loyalty to God almighty, to all the people of Bauchi that elected me the governor of the state.

“I promise you that definitely, I will not betray the trust put in me by all of you.

“We are not here for money, pride or settlement of scores but we are here to impact positively and bring good governance to the people,” he said.

Mohammed appreciated the presence of Uche at the inauguration whom he said despite his tight schedule found it necessary to travel by road to be in Bauchi state for the occasion.

“If not because of me, you cannot leave Abuja to come down to Bauchi today, we thank you more sincerely.

“On behalf of myself, the deputy gov-elect, Sen. Baba Tela and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Bauchi state, I inaugurate the legal team to fight for us at the tribunal,” Mohammed said.

Also speaking, Chris Uche (SAN) expressed readiness of the legal team to defend the mandate given to the gov-elect by the people of Bauchi state.

“We are here as a legal team for His excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed to defend the mandate that has been given to him freely and voluntarily by the people of Bauchi state.

“This legal team is a very highly constituted one, we have about 60 lawyers and and five Senior Advocate of Nigeria and we have all chosen to come and defend him,” Uche said. (NAN)

