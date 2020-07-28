Abdulkadir Dewu (PDP), member representing Kirfi constituency in the Bauchi House of Assembly on Tuesday donated piece of land to his constituents for the expansion of their graveyard. Announcing the gesture in Bauchi, just as he also presented five new vehicles worth N6.6million to party loyalists, the lawmaker said the donation of one hectare land to Guyama village was timely.

He said his decision to donate the plot of land was informed by the pressing need to expand the current grave yard in the area, which had almost filled up and lacked space for burial.

Speaking on the vehicles, Dewu said the gesture was done in recognition of the loyalty and commitments of the beneficiaries to the party.

He described the beneficiaries as foot soldiers of the party in his constituency as they were always ready to promote and defend the interest of PDP in the area. He assured that other party members who proved to be committed, would also be considered for similar gesture in future. In his remarks at the occasion, chairman of PDP in the state, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, lauded the efforts of the lawmaker, especially at a time of hardship occasioned by the corona virus pandemic. He called on other political office holders to emulate the legislator by recognizing party members who deserved such gesture, with a view to motivating them. Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries of the vehicles, Maikudi Cheledi, commended Dewu for the gesture and assured him of their judicious use of the vehicles. It would be recalled that Dewu had, not long ago, sponsored surgical operation of 62 constituents suffering from different ailments and provided scholarship to 52 indigent students.(NAN) – July 28, 2020 @ 9:03 GMT |

