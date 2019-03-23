Bauchi Polls: Drama as voters chase politicians out of polling units

There was drama at a polling unit in Bauchi State on Saturday as voters chased politicians away from the unit.

The drama happened at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is conducting a supplementary election.

The voters chased politicians from disrupting the process.

The electorates also resisted any attempt by the politicians to come near the polling unit.

They insisted that they would remain on the queue despite the fracas.

The voters, according to Channels TV, said they were determined to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Mar. 23, 2019

