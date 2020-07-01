THE Bauchi State Government says it has constructed no fewer than 13 community water schemes, rehabilitated 160 hand pumps boreholes and installed 48 solar motorised water schemes to the improved water supply.

Malam Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity to Gov. Bala Mohammed made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said that the present administration was determined and committed toward providing portable water across the 20 existing local government areas, adding that water supply was one of its key priorities.

Gidado said that the administration was currently executing a giant water project in collaboration with the World Bank under the 3rd National Urban Water sector reform.

“The project will ensure adequate and steady water supply in Bauchi metropolis and its environs,” he said.

He said that the government had since reconstituted the board of directors of the state urban water and sewage corporation to ensure effective and regular monitoring and supervision of the project.

NAN reports that the Bauchi government has completed reactivation of boreholes-based water schemes at Barkumbo, Lushi, Rafin Zurfi, Zango and Gudum villages to ensure regular water supply. (NAN)

