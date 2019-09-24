GOVERNOR Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of preparing to unleash mayhem and manipulation to deprive the Bayelsa electorate of their franchise in the November 16 governorship election.

The Governor, who stated this in a live media chat in Yenagoa, noted that the APC does not have what it takes to win any elections under a peaceful and democratic atmosphere in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, Governor Dickson maintained that the People’s Democratic Party would defeat the APC to retain political control in Bayelsa as it did in 2015

The Governor explained that unlike the controversial handpicked David Lyon of the APC who was foisted on the party without any credible primary election, the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Dirihas had a robust history productive public service driven by his passion and love for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

According to him the outcome of the APC controversial governorship primaries reflected the pitiable credentials of the party, and its level of unpreparedness in terms of engaging the PDP in a free, fair and credible political contest.

His words, “This election is a very important election where you will either vote for stability or instability, security or insecurity, development or retrogression. But knowing the kind of people you are, I know the party you will cast your votes for.

“The candidates are all there. As a party, we are preparing to kick-start our campaigns. I know the other side (the APC) is not prepared for election. They are preparing to kill and maim. They are preparing for a fight and intimidation of our people. As usual, they are also preparing to write and announce fake results. But my party will be going out to all the nooks and crannies to talk to you the people.

“I urge you all to shun violence. Say no to those young men who are carrying arms and driving their fellow brothers and sisters from their communities because of partisan differences. Let me use this opportunity to again call on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.

“I also call on the leaders of these communities to rise to the occasion because communities are bigger than political parties. The historical, cultural and even the blood we share are more important than any partisan differences.”

