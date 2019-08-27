AHEAD of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the state is a no-go-area for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this a chat with journalists on Tuesday, in Abuja, said Bayelsa is traditionally home to PDP.

Ologbondiyan noted that although the APC is free to exercise their democratic right to participate in the Bayelsa governorship poll, the ruling party does not stand any chance in the contest.

According to him, based on how the APC has administered the country in the past four years, there is no way the people of Bayelsa State will vote for the ruling party in the forthcoming governorship poll.

“On the issue of Bayelsa, the state is a traditional home of the PDP; we are in a democracy so APC has the right to run in an election, but there is no way that the people seeing what is happening in Nigeria today across states and FCT, looking at the massive failure of the APC and its government, seeing the way they have reduced Nigerians to beggars will now begin to gravitate towards APC; Bayesians will not do that,” he stated.

The opposition spokesmen dispelled speculations that the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, was interfering in the nomination process for the PDP governorship candidate in Bayelsa.

He said anyone dissatisfied with the ongoing nomination process should channel their grievances to the appeal panel rather than making “frivolous allegations.”

Ologbondiyan added that “it is absolutely misplaced for anybody or any group of people, to come together and say that the party had taken a decision and also made allegations that the national chairman had played a role in whatever form in that process.”Sunonline

