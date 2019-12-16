INDICATIONS emerged on Saturday that members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State may have gone into panic mode, following Friday’s proceeding at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in the case concerning Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Degi-Eremienyo, who is the Deputy Governor-Elect was disqualified few days to the November 16 Governorship Election for presenting false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and lying under oath.

When the matter came up, the legal team of the PDP argued that the admission by Senator Degi that there were mistakes in his educational qualification holds no water as he had ample time to write to the institutions involved to effect the necessary corrections.

According to them, the provisions of Sections 186 and 187 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the office of Deputy Governor of a State and further provides that in the absence of a Deputy Governorship candidate. the nomination of a Governorship candidate becomes invalid is what the Court of Appeal is invited to apply in the case.

After the cross fire by counsel to both parties, the court adjourned the case and reserved the matter for judgement, with the date to be duly communicated.

In the trial court, Friday Nwosu, had stated that it is only a woman, who has been married and divorced multiple times that should have such discrepancies in her certificate and not a man.

The APC had hurriedly obtained a Stay of Execution, which compelled INEC to include them in the ballot for the November 16th Governorship Election.

