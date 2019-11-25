GOV. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has called on the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream l corps members posted to the state to be patriotic at their Primary Places of Assignment (PPAs).

The governor made this call on Monday at the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation course for the corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Karaye Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya.

According to him, patriotism has no place for hatred, ill-feeling or negative attitude. You should always consider yourselves as agent of change for the betterment of our society wherever you may find yourself.

“As you are posted to the PPAs across the 44 council areas of the state, I urge you to accept the posting, go there and be patriotic.

“On no account should any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDAs) reject any corps member, rather they should ensure that they are settled down fast for the one year national service,’’ he urged.

Ganduje reassured the NYSC that the state government would continue to live up to its statutory responsibilities to the scheme.

The governor added that, the state would continue to support the scheme to achieve its aims and objectives and to enable it impact positively on the people.

“The scheme has been a reliable partner in the supply of manpower to the various sectors of the society, and has contributed tremendously to the provision of development projects through its Community Development Services (CDS),’’ he said.

In his remarks, the NYSC Coordinator in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba, called on the state government to construct corps members’ lodges across the 44 l government areas of the state to enable them begin work in the state.

According to him, they are expected to work in critical areas such as education, health, agriculture and rural infrastructure facilities.

The coordinator further lauded the people of the state for their support to the scheme in the state. (NAN)

Nov. 25, 2019 @ 15:15 GMT

