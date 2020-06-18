PROF. Jeremiah Ojediran, the Vice-Chancellor of Bells University of Technology, Ota, has commiserated with the family of the late emeritus professor of medicine, Oladipo Akinkugbe, who died on Monday at 86.

Ojediran said in a condolence message issued on Thursday in Ota that the demise of Akinkugbe was a great loss to the nation and the acadamic environment.

The condolence message was issued by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Hakeem Adeyemi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinkugbe, Nigeria’s first professor of medicine, was a former Chairman and President of the Board of Trustees of Bells University.

Ojediran, who said the family had lost a great personality, added that the university also shared in the loss.

The vice-chancellor described Akinkugbe as ‘an erudite scholar and a humanist of no mean calibre.”

“Bellstech has benefitted and continued to benefit from his wealth of experience and wisdom when he was the Chairman and President of our Board of Trustees and even thereafter.

” His cherished memory will continue to be a very important part of our university’s history as we will surely miss the wisdom and gentle fatherly figure that he was to us.

” We will look back with nostalgia as we reflect on your eventful life, your record breaking achievements, your stupendous accomplishments and superlative exploits in all spheres of human endeavours, ” he said.

Ojediran prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

