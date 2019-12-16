GOV. Samuel Ortom of Benue has promised to lift embargo on employment into the state civil service in the first quarter of 2020.

Ortom gave the promise on Monday in Makurdi while inaugurating some sanitation equipment including waste management trucks and skip buckets.

The governor said his administration has constituted a committee that would negotiate implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government placed embargo on employment in 2012.

He pledged to accommodate casual workers in the state in the employment exercise.

“By the first quartre of 2020 we shall lift embargo on employment because I am aware that there are several gaps in the civil service as a results of deaths and retirements.

“Government has already put in place a committee to negotiate the minimum wage with workers in the state. So by the time this is done, we will know our actual wage bill and income; then we will be able to see how we can make new employments,” he said.

Ortom further urged all residents of the state to take sanitation seriously, adding that all households must have waste bin in Makurdi.

He said the state sanitation laws would henceforth be applied during monthly sanitation exercise in the state.

Mr Solomon Onah, General Manager, Benue State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA), said the agency had 20 functional waste management vehicles and 15 skip buckets in its fleet.

Onah, however, appealed to the governor to release funds for payment of arrears of casual workers salaries in the agency.

“It may interest you to understand that majority of those who are going to handle the vehicles, equipment and other technical functions are casual workers that have been in the service of BENSESA for over 10 years.

“The worst of it all is that they are being owed up to 10 months salary arrears amounting to N3.1million,” he said.NAN

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)