THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum in Benue has condoled with Gov. Samuel Ortom over the death of his younger sister, Doose.

The forum, led by Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affair, expressed its feelings when it paid a condolence visit to Ortom on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ortom’s sister died on June 2 at the age of 22, and was buried on June 8.

Akume, represented by the former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Steve Lawani, said that they visited to commiserate with the governor over the untimely demise of his younger sister.

“We also came to fulfill the biblical injunction which says mourn with those who are mourning and rejoice with those who are rejoicing,” he said.

Responding, the governor appreciated them for the visit.

Ortom said that prominent people of the state had resolved to always work for the progress of the state despite their party affiliations.

He said that they had decided to work together because the interest of the state superseded their individual interests hence the need to be united.

The governor further admonished all Benue people regardless of their status to always place the interest of the state high and above every other interest.

He said that the leaders had pledged to always work together for the growth and development of the state.

“We want our followers to also look beyond political boundaries. They should look at what we are doing.

“We have now forged a common front for the overall good of the state. They should also bear in mind that when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers,” he said.

He prayed God to assist them to sustain the smooth relationship as well as the spirit of togetherness. (NAN)

– June 9, 2020 @ 11:09 GMT |

