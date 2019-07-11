VITALIS Ajumbe, former Commissioner for Information and Chieftain of APC in Imo, on Thursday called on the governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, to beware of sycophants.

Ajumbe told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that sycophants had misled many former governors in the state including the immediate past governor.

He urged the state governor not to be distracted by sentiments but be focused on delivering on his promises to the people.

”I call on Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to beware of those sycophants around him because it was the same people that misled Udenwa, Ohakim and Okorocha.

”Again, Emeka should follow due process in recovering alleged loots from the former officials,” Ajumbe said.

The APC chieftain explained that setting a precedence of dragging the former governor to the mud recklessly must be resisted by Ihedioha.

The former commissioner, who scored Rochas Okorocha high in infrastructural development of Imo, blamed his unpopularity on greed.

He described Ihedioha as a gentleman who is law abiding, advising him to resort to constitutional means of recovering alleged loots.

Ajumbe also criticised what he called appointment of “political amateurs” as state liaison officers by the present Imo government, adding that it was a slight on the state.

He wondered how persons without clout could function effectively in representing the state as ambassadors in areas like Abuja and Lagos.

According to him, liaison officers should not be used as compensation to political allies but ought to be based on merit.

NAN reports that Chief Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP defeated Uche Nwosu of the AA, Hope Uzodinma of APC and Ifeanyi Ararume of APGA in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo. (NAN)

July 11, 2019

