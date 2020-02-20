A bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano as a degree-awarding institution on Wednesday, passed second reading in the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the bill during plenary by the sponsor, Sen. Halliru Jika (APC Bauchi).

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Jika said that it was read the first time in the Senate on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

The bill, he said sought to provide for the legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy which officially took off in 1988 simultaneously at two campuses; the Police Training School, Challawa, Kano and the Police College, Kaduna.

Jika noted that the two campuses were merged and the academy relocated to its permanent site in Wudil, Kano.

“In 2012, the Federal Government of Nigeria upgraded the academy to a degree-awarding institution. In spite of the number of personnel trained, the institution is yet to be backed by law.

“As such, certificates and degrees awarded by the academy risk non-recognition both nationally and internationally in the continued absence of an enabling legal framework to back the operations of the academy.

“The urgent need to reposition and enhance police effectiveness through propose training as a means of fighting the seemingly intractable challenge of insecurity in our country has necessitated the proposed enactment of a new law to strengthen the academy.”

Jika said that the present security challenges in many parts of the country and the complexities of modern policing had made it imperative for Nigeria to continue to have a stream of middle-level officers equipped with competencies and backed by high professional and moral standards.

The bill got the approval of most of the senators to pass for the second reading.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said that the Senate would ensure the passage of the bill and also ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the bill.

“Of all the bills taken that are security-related none of them is frivolous or trying to play to the gallery. They are bills that are so important to the security architecture of this country.

“Training is key and central, a pillar to getting the kind of quality and competent, quality security personnel.”

He, thereafter, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative actions and to report back to the upper chamber in four weeks.

Meanwhile, a bill for an Act to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to expressly provide that the College of Agriculture shall benefit from the Fund and other related matters also passed second reading.

Sponsor of the bill, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa) led the debate on the general principles of the bill.

