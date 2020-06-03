A Bill for a law to establish Plateau State Social Investment Programme (PLASSIP) has passed second reading at the State House of Assembly.

Mr Yahaya Mavo (APC, Wase) who presented the bill to the house, said that the objective of the document was to alleviate poverty and hunger in the state.

Mavo told the house at plenary on Wednesday that the law when passed, would ensure equitable distribution of resources to the vulnerable population.

The lawmaker listed the vulnerable population to include youths, children, women, widows, traders, physically challenged and the aged that may be identified by the programme.

According to him, the PLASSIP will improve the socio-economic condition of the populace at the grassroots by promoting prompt delivery of services geared toward poverty reduction in the state.

“If enacted, PLASSIP will formulate policies and utilise strategies for the effective implementation of the programme aimed at poverty reduction.

“It will also stimulate economic growth as it supports those within the lowest poverty bracket.

“It will ensure human capital development through cash benefits, skills acquisition and empowerment to various categories of poor and vulnerable people.

“It will set up an appropriate amount annually to improve the living conditions of Plateau people as it collaborates with banks to achieve its goal,” he added.

Mr Nanbol Daniel, (PDP, Langtang North Central) in his contribution said that the programme apart from other benefits would generate the data that might be used during crucial times like the pandemic.

“It will register, capture data and verify beneficiaries that may benefit in times of pandemic like COVID-19 or any disaster.

“It will go a long way in identifying the poorest of the poor, those who truly need help,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the programme would complement the Federal Government’s social investment programme with the aim of sustaining it.

After inputs from members, the Speaker, Abok Ayuba said that the bill would be sent to Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development for further scrutiny.

The committee, according to Ayuba, should report back to the House on July 17.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was sponsored by the Speaker, Mr Abok Ayuba, Mr Yahaya Mavo and Mr Nanbol Daniel. (NAN)

– Jun. 3, 2020 @ 15:59 GMT |

