A bill for a law to provide for the Management of Funds of the Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday scaled second reading on the floor of the house.

The bill, according to the Speaker, Mr. Francis Okiye, seeks to provide a legal framework that will approve a Management Committee to manage the assembly’s funds.

Leading the debate during plenary for the passage of the bill, Mr. Emmanuel Okoduwa said that the bill seeks to provide a body to be in charge of the management of the house’s funds.

Okoduwa, who is representing Esan North-East II, said, “the president has signed an executive order in this regard.

“The bill if passed will remove us from administrative slavery and enhance the development of the house. It is not harmful,” he said.

The member representing Esan South East, Mr. Sunny Ojiezele, said the bill would be beneficial to the house and bring about professionalism.

The speaker, Okiye, after deliberations said, “the details of the bill may not be in conformity with what we want, but at the clause, by clause stage, we will make some adjustments.”

Okiye, thereafter, referred the bill to the House Committees on Judiciary and Rules and Business for fine-tuning within one week. (NAN)

– Jun. 30, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT |

