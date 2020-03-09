THE Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has hailed the establishment of a new Diocese of Ekwulobia.

He also described the appointment of Bishop Peter Okpaleke as the first bishop for the diocese as awesome.

“This piece of news is pleasant, filled with joy and gladness as it is a great relief to me.’’

He noted that Awka Diocese had written series of letters to the Pope over the need to create a new diocese, considering the numerical strength of priests in the diocese, coupled with the fact that the diocese was too big for one bishop to handle, even with an auxiliary bishop.

According to him, the Vatican turned down the request, asking him to apply for an auxiliary bishop, which he did.

“It is in response that Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye was appointed in 2014 as Auxiliary Bishop of Awka,’’ Ezeokafor said.

The prelate said that the new diocese was carved out of the territory of the Awka Diocese and would be Suffrage See of the Metropolitan See of Onitsha.

The new diocese, according to him, will cover Akpu, Ekwulobia and Achina regions.

Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Obiekezie, Vicar, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Amawbia said the news of the creation of Ekwulobia Diocese from Awka and the appointment of Bishop Okpaleke as the first bishop of the diocese was a welcome development.

Obiekezie said that according to the general observation that it is noticed that there is great joy among bishops, the clergy and lay faithful. He eulogised him, stressing. “he is the man, who the cap fits’’.

“Bishop Okpaleke fits in all respects into the office of Bishopric; a good administrator, good preacher, naturally and academically intelligent, versatile, approachable and above all, experienced.’’

He said that the creation of the diocese would reduce the vastness of Awka Diocese, thereby reducing administrative burden.

