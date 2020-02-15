Most Rev. Charles Hammawa, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, on Saturday inaugurated two boreholes the church donated to Lamma and Tudun-Wada communities in Zing Local Government Area of Taraba.

Inaugurating the boreholes, Hammawa said the project was the initiative of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo through Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) with the support from Misereor-a group of Catholic Bishops in Germany.

The Bishop, who said the project was tagged: ‘Water for Peace’, enjoined the people to use the boreholes as a unifying factor and avoid discriminating against others in the usage of the water which he noted, was meant for all the people of the two communities.

While describing water as one of the essential needs of all humans, the Cleric urged the people to use the boreholes judiciously and ensure proper maintenance.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Justice Development and Peace Commission of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Stephen Bakari, explained that the citing of the projects followed field assessment by the Commission which identified the communities for urgent intervention.

Bakari said that the efforts of the Church were aimed at providing potable water to local communities and contributing to the development of the state in line with the goal number six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which targeted access to potable water in all communities by 2030.

He disclosed that the commission had concluded plans to dig two wells in Lamma community to complement the borehole and boost water supply in the area, while another boreholes would be cited in Monkin in a nearby community.

He pledged the JDPC commitment’s in providing water to over 100 communities in the state in order to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Alhaji Usman Tanko, the District Head of Lamma, commended the Bishop for providing water to the community, noting that his people had been suffering searching for potable water throughout their lives.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dozens of people of the communities turned out to welcome the Bishop and express their appreciation for the donation. (NAN)

– Feb. 15, 2020

