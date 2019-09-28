Bishop recounts “regrets” about Obi

JOHNSON Ekwe, Anglican Bishop of Niger West, has recounted series of “regrets” about Peter Obi, vice presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, saying, however, that in everything, God’s will can never be questioned.

Bishop Ekwe was speaking on Friday during the burial of the mother of Ven. Emma Onovo at Ogbaku, Enugu State.

The cleric, who kept the congregation in suspense on the nature of his regrets, later disclosed that one of them was that he was not made a Bishop at the time Obi was the Governor of Anambra State.

“Before I arrived Anambra State, I was conversant with how Anambrarians were beholden to him because of his achievements, which I witnessed as soon as I arrived and took office as a Bishop. I noticed my pilot/security vehicle in my Diocesan if Niger West as well as those of other dioceses were provided by him. He also provided buses to all the secondary schools in the state – government, Church-owned and private. I learnt about his special relationship with the Church and all organisations desirous of the progress of the state. All this invoked the feeling of regret,” Bishop Ekwe said.

Describing Obi as an epitome of leadership, integrity and humility, the Bishop prayed for God’s fulfillment of His wishes in life.

The Bishop, who commiserated with the Onovo family, said that funeral services should remind the people that death awaits everybody and that what mattered was one’s relationship with God through living a good life according to the dictates of Christianity.

In his vote of thanks, the local ordinary, Bishop Emmanuel Ugwu of the Diocese of Awgu/Aniri, said it was good to be good. Using Obi as an example, he said it was nice to see how everybody was speaking good of him. His words: “I have observed his relationship with people, his humility and his special relationship with our former Primate, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Akintola, to conclude that there are a lot in him.”

