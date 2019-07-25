THE Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended the Senate for timely screening of ministerial nominees, saying that the harmonious relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly will assist in deepening democracy.

The organisation said this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Thursday.

“The immediate commencement of screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate is highly commendable.

“And the harmonious relationship between the President and the National Assembly is crucial for deepening our democracy and fostering national development,” it said.

According to BMO, the tremendous support being enjoyed by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, from his colleagues is a testimony to his strong leadership quality, and his willingness to carry everyone along, irrespective of party affiliation.

“The 9th Assembly has so far demonstrated to the entire nation what selfless service and unity of purpose can achieve, in sharp contrast with the 8th Assembly which thrived on hostage-taking of budgets and bills.

“As well as foot-dragging in confirming appointments. The 9th Assembly led by Ahmed Lawan is a clear departure from the Bukola Saraki-led 8th Senate that was nothing short of a disaster when we look at the desired relationship between the Executive and National Assembly needed for national development,” it said.

The organisation added that the Saraki-led Senate turned governance into personal vendetta mission.

“Saraki’s personal ambition to become President of Nigeria blinded his obligation to Nigeria, thus he sought every opportunity to pose himself a clog in the wheels of governance. Saraki dragged Nigeria back at every opportunity he had,” it said.

The organisation noted that the immediate commencement of the screening of the Ministers is a testament that Ahmed Lawan is 100 per cent All Progressives Congress (APC) in character and principle.

“Now we can boast that indeed the APC is leading the National Assembly – not a stooge who has one leg in and one leg out.

“Now we would be certain that critical bills and screening of President’s nominees would be treated with respect and immediacy,” it said.

According to BMO, other government institutions should borrow a leaf from the character of the new National Assembly while working hand-in-hand with Buhari to take Nigeria to the ‘Next Level’.

“This is most desirable on the part of the legislature and a commendable start.

“And the National Assembly must be consistent in this harmonious relationship for the sake of nation-building and rapid socio-economic development of the country,” BMO said. (NAN)

– July 25, 2019 19:05 GMT

