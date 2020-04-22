Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress national leader, has joined family, friends and business associates of Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings (Nigeria) Limited, Chief Willie Anumudu, to mourn his passing.

Anumudu suffered some health challenges a few days ago and was tested for COVID-19 but the result turned out negative. He, however, died early on Wednesday as he was to be flown to Germany for further treatment.

In his condolence message, Tinubu described the late Anumudu as a prominent businessman reputed for his industry and humanitarian activities.

“Anumudu was a renowned philanpropist and businessman. As Chairman of Globe Motors Nigeria Limited, he was reputed for his industry, business expertise and philanthropist activities.

“He was very close to me. His death is a personal loss. But it is also a distressing loss to the country. Apart from his contributions in the business sector, the country needs people like Anumudu at this critical time when government and private sector players are putting minds and resources together to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its effects on our people and economy.

“I commiserate with his wife, Nkiru, and children as well as with his friends and associates. May Almighty God comfort them at this time. May the soul of the late Anumudu also find eternal rest.

“My condolences to Governor Hope Uzodinma, the government and people of Imo State. I also sympathise with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for they have lost an illustrious member”.

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)