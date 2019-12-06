THE National Boundary Commission (NBC) has appealed to 17 communities in Benue and Taraba to support the demarcation of border areas to eliminate factors contributing to border crisis.

Mr Adamu Adaji, Acting Managing Director of the NBC, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the purpose of the Joint Meeting of Officials on the Benue and Taraba Inter-state Boundary was to work toward ending border crisis between border communities in the two states

“We want to appeal to the communities to support this idea of border demarcation so that we can get the boundary demarcated once and for.

“We also want to appeal to Benue and Taraba to sustain the bilateral dialogue we are having and in addition sensitise the affected communities so that they would understand the concept of boundary.

“We will commence sensitisation of the border communities in the first quarter of next year; after that, we will commence demarcation; we have enlisted the support of the government at the Federal and State levels.

“Boundary cannot separate one from his property in another state. If you are in State A and have property in State B, you have access to it unhindered,” Adaji said.

The NBC boss pleaded for cooperation from Local Government Chairmen and officials of the state government to guarantee the rights of everybody in their domain, regardless of tribe, after the demarcation exercise.

NAN

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 08:19 GMT |

