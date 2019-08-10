THE Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, has confirmed that the implementation of the agreement signed between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Siemens on the roadmap geared towards resolving existing challenges in the power sector and expanding capacity for future power needs in Nigeria will commence by the end of the year.

Okoh, who was represented by BPE’s Director, Energy Department, by Yunana Malo, made this confirmation at a workshop in Abuja on August, 6, 2019.

The two-day workshop titled “Meter Data Management Solution” which commenced on August 6, 2019 was facilitated by the BPE to provide a forum for Siemens to interface with the Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOS, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, with the aim of getting all parties acquainted with the implementation plan as well as ensuring that the peculiarities of every party are addressed in the roadmap implementation.

Speaking at the workshop, Martin Kuhlmann, Sales Support Professional, Smart Metering, Siemens South Africa stated that the implementation of the roadmap was designed to eradicate estimated billing system and encourage metering across the country, including Ministries Department and Agencies (MDA) of Government.

With this, he expressed confidence that some of the gaps currently existing in the power sector would be sufficiently addressed.

The key areas featured in the workshop are the basic principles of meter data management, assessment of existing meters and the advantages of the solutions being proposed by Siemens.

It would be recalled that BPE, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, signed the implementation agreement with Siemens for the unveiling of a road map for the resolution of challenges in the power sector with specific attention to priority projects on July 22, 2019 at State House, Abuja, with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, presiding.

