THE Acting Consul-General of Brazil, Mr Helges Bandeira, on Monday said that the establishment of the Yoruba Mobile Museum would promote more cultural relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

Bandeira said this when he spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos as the Consul celebrated the 197th Independence anniversary of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

NAN reports that Brazil gained independence from Portugal on Sept. 7, 1822.

The envoy said that Nigeria and Brazil have had stable diplomatic relations spanning several decades.

He said that the Kingdoms of Benin and Ife were among the first to recognise Brazil’s independence in 1822.

He said that as part of the independence celebration, the Consulate-General of Brazil and the Ooni of Ife had organised an exhibition of their artifacts.

“Nigeria and Brazil relations are very stable. The relations between both countries date back to the very beginning of Brazil as an independent nation.

“The kingdoms of Benin and Ife were among the first to recognise Brazil’s independence in 1822. Historically and culturally, Brazil and Nigeria have been together for a very long time.

“As we celebrate the 197th independence with the establishment of the Yoruba Mobile Museum, there will be more opportunities to showcase Youruba artifacts,’’ he said.

Bandeira said that such events would showcase the Yoruba artifacts of His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, to Brazil and the rest of the world.

He commended the Ooni of Ife on his initiative about the project that focused on Yoruba artifacts not only to Brazillians but also to the people from other different races.

“There is something unique about the Yoruba Mobile Museum. It is a great initiative by the Ooni of Ife.

“Before this initiative, we have always seen Yoruba artifacts being portrayed by foreigners.

“ We are really happy now seeing the Yoruba people showcasing their own artifacts to the rest of the world,’’ he said.

The envoy said that the exhibition of the artifacts was part of the planned Oduduwa House project to be established in Brazil.

NAN reports that the Ooni of Ife had on Sept.7, 2019 unveilled the Oduduwa Heritage Mobile Museum at the Brazilian Embassy in Lagos. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 14:25 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)