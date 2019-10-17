ONE week after his abduction, Principal of Government Technical College in Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, Mr Francis Maji, has been released.

Maji was seized from his residence inside the college by gunmen who broke into his apartment last Thursday.

Though no figure was quoted, The Nation gathered a huge sum was paid as ransom before he was released.

A source in the school told our Correspondent that the kidnappers dropped the principal at a location early on Thursday, after they received the ransom.

According to the source: “The kidnappers dropped him at a location after they collected the ransom. He had to look for a commercial motorcycle, which brought him back to the school.”

However, the six students of Engravers College, in Chikun Local government area and their two teachers abducted earlier in the month are yet to be released. – The Nation

Oct 17, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT

