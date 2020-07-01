BABAGANA Wakil, the Chief of Staff to Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, is dead.

The Governor’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Wakil died on Wednesday morning without revealing further details.

Gusau disclosed the remains of the deceased will be buried today in line with Islamic rites.

The statement reads “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Jana’iza of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil is to hold 4pm today at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.”

– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT

