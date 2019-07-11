PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to the Senate for approval as the substantive CJN.

The letter was read at plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

It read, “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the president the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate.

“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The National Judicial Council has on Wednesday said that it has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari the appointment of Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The NJC said this in a statement by its Director, Information, Mr. Soji Oye, on Wednesday.

Justice Muhammad was sworn in as the Acting CJN on January 25, immediately after the then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended by Buhari.

Lawan also read another letter from Buhari seeking the approval of the red chamber to enable him to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

The letter read, “Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

– July 11, 2019 @ 11:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)