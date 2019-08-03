The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 elections.

He was said to have been picked up in the early hours of Saturday and taken to the Lagos head office of the secret police on CMD Road, Magodo, Ikosi, Ketu.

At 1:25am, the activist tweeted: “DSS invades Sowore’s.”

SaharaReporters, Sowore’s online outfit, said his phone was forcefully seized before the arrest.

“An eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him,” SaharaReporters said in a report.

“He also tweeted ‘Ja p’, confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.”

The medium said the arrest and detention of Sowore are not unconnected to “#RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria” scheduled for Monday.

Sowore has been actively involved in the plans for a nationwide protest.

Hours to his arrest, he had tweeted: “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor.”

The DSS is yet to make any comment on Sowore’s arrest. – The Cable

– Aug. 3, 2019 @ 8:59 GMT |

