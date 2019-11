OFFICIALS of the Department of State Services (DSS) have dispersed protesters who stormed the headquarters of the service over the continued detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters had stormed the DSS office on Tuesday morning but were met with resistance by the officials who started shooting sporadically to disperse them. – The Nation

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 14:05 GMT |

