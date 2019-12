The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore.

Sahara Reporters, which he owns, broke the news on its verified Twitter handle @SaharaReporters.

It tweeted: “He was released on Tuesday evening following an order to the Department of State Services by Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for his freedom.”

