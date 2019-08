THE governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has emerged winner in the primary of the All Progressives Congress held on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Out of a total of 3,596 delegates that were accredited, Bello had secured 3,127 votes.

Bello will represent the party in the November 16 governorship election. – punchng.com

Aug. 29, 2019

