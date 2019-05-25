THE Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday complied with the judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2019 general elections held in Zamfara State and declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, winners of the elections.

The chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told journalists in Abuja that Certificates of Return would be given to the governor-elect, Deputy-governor-elect, three Senators and seven House of Representatives members-elect by 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

