IN a bid to further sustain the repositioning efforts of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a group of party faithful in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, have formed APC NEC – Integrity Group.

The group which emerged from the Non-National Working Committee of National Executive Committee (Non-NWC NEC) has also appointed its leaders and conveyed same in a letter to the caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The Group in a jointly-signed letter by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu (Chairman) and David Okumba (Secretary) and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday assured the CEONCPC Chairman of its support and readiness to work with the Caretaker Comitee in order to restore the party to it prime status.

Pledging its support the group wrote, “As NEC members we are always ready and available for the Caretaker committee and shall support committee in whichever way require in cause of steering the party’s affairs.”

It also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and expressed optimism that the Caretaker Committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

Eulogising the leader of the caretaker committee, the group described the emergence of Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor, the chair of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee as a well thought out move.

The executive committee of the group as conveyed to the caretaker committee include, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu – North West (Chairman), Dr. Mrs. Racheal Akpabio – South South (Deputy Chairman), David Okumgba – South South (Secretary), Abubakar A. Musa – North East (Asst. Secretary), Lawal Kolade – South West (Treasurer), Terver Aginde – North Central (Organization/Mobilization), Hon. Muhammed S. Ibrahim – North West (Publicity/Strategic Communication) and Barr. Tanko Zakari – North Central (Legal Adviser).

Others are Muhammad Azare – North East (Welfare), Nduka Anyanwu – South East (Auditor), Bolaji Repete Hafeez – South West (Dep. Publicity/Strategic Communications), Hon. Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – South East (Deputy Treasurer) and Abubakar Ajiya – North East (Coordinator) while is to serve as Abdulmunaf Muh’d – North West (Coordinator, John Uwaedu – South East (Coordinator), Adie Ferdinand Atsu – South South (Coordinator) and Jock Alamba – North Central (Coordinator)

For the Board of Trustees (BoT), the group appointed Alh. Nasiru Danu – North West (Chairman), Sunday Jacob – South East (Secretary),v Chief Koteteh Ibadan – South South (Member), Alh. Zakari Muhammad – North Central (Member) and Alh. Shuaibu Abdulrahaman – North East (Member).



The Nation

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 16:39 GMT |

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)