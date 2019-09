AFTER nine days in captivity, kidnappers have released Sylvanus Okogbenin, chief medical director of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Danmallam Mohammed, the Edo State commissioner of police, confirmed the release on Wednesday, saying Okogbenin was not harmed by his abductors.

He was kidnapped on Monday August 26, while two policemen attached to him was killed by the kidnappers.

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 12:25 GMT |

