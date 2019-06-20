FESTUS Adedayo, who was appointed Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President of the Senate on Tuesday, has been dropped.

A statement from Office of President of the Senate on Thursday in Abuja, said that it reviewed the appointment of Adedayo and rescinded its earlier decision on it.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Isa, Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity.

It said “the Office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment.

“The office wishes Mr Adedayo the best in his future endeavours.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dropping of Adedayo may not be unconnected with pressure on the Senate leadership to do so following mounting criticisms from All Progressives Congress stakeholders over the appointment.

A reliable source close to President of the Senate’s office told NAN that the decision to drop Adedayo was reached on Wednesday night in a meeting by key officers of the Red Chamber.

The meeting was said to have held in the residence of President of the Senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, who chaired the session.

No sooner was the appointment of Adedayo, a PhD holder in Political Communication, was announced than outcry and criticisms started pouring in, saying he was unsuitable for the position.

The outcry which was loud, especially on social media and was championed by Buhari Media Organisation and some members of All Progressives Congress, who tagged Adedayo an “anti-Buhari media personality’’.

NAN confirmed that the Office of the Senate President has begun the process of finding a replacement for him.

A similar outcry is also trailing the re-appointment of four other media aides announced by Lawan to serve him.

“The Senate concluded last night that the SA Media should be relieved of his appointment instantly owing to public outcry.

“But, the Senate President is retaining all the other media aides already announced, against all pressures.

“He is already getting some recommendations for replacement of Adedayo from media consultants, subject to background checks,” the source said. (NAN)

