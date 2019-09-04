ENGR. Musa Wada has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the November 16 governorship election.

Musa Wada, a younger brother of the immediate past Governor Idris Wada, who also contested for the ticket, scored 748 votes to clinch the party ticket.

He was closely followed by Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of a former governor, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), who polled 710 votes.

The immediate past governor, Capt. Wada, came third with 345 votes while Senator Dino Melaye polled 70 vote to emerge fourth.

Others include Aminu Suleiman- 55 votes, Victor Adoji-54, Erico Joseph- 42, AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.)- 11, Emmanuel Omebije- 9 votes, Mohammed Shuaibi- 4 votes, Bayo Michael- 2 votes and Jabiru Haruna- 0.

Counting resumed on Wednesday in the disrupted Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary.

The exercise, which was ongoing ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday following the invasion of the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, venue of the primary, by gunmen.

Voting by the delegates had however ended and sorting of ballots under way, when the gunmen stormed the venue at around 1.45am, causing pandemonium.

Votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes had been sorted and counted before the disruption, following which the Governor Umar Fintiri-led election panel called a meeting of all the 13 aspirants at the end of which it was agreed that sorting and counting should continue. – The Nation

