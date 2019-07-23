SENATE on Tuesday has postponed its annual vacation scheduled to commence this week till next week. This is to enable it screen the 43 names on the ministerial list submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, said that the upper chamber decided to move its vacation by a week to allow it do a thorough job in the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees.

He said that the Senate will also suspend its rules to allow the screening to last till as late as 10pm from Wednesday.

Adeyeye added that the Senate will also sit on Friday and Monday which are usually not plenary days “so that we can finish the screening exercise between Wednesday and end of next week”. – The Nation

– July 23, 2019 @ 16:39 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)