THUGS wearing campaign vests of an aspirant have engaged security operatives in a shootout at the accreditation venue of the ongoing governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The miscreants, chanting the name of the aspirant, were said to have attempted in vain to breach the security at Ijaw House

They detonated an explosive close to the venue and shot continually at the Ijaw House.

An innocent teenager, who was said to be running errands, was reportedly hit by a bullet and seen bleeding from his private parts.

It was gathered that the shooting caused heightened tension around the venue, where a large number of security operatives were deployed to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Journalists and other observers including some policemen were said to have run to safety as the sound of the gunshots fired by thugs rented the air.

There were fears of a plot by some aspirants to disrupt the internal election and forced the relocation of the primaries’ to another state.

Security operatives were said to have received intelligence a few days ago that some aspirants hatched a sinister motive to stop the internal poll.

Sources said the thugs were brought from Rivers, Delta and other neighbouring states to ferment violence.

It was gathered that the thugs reinforced and made a second attempt to take over the venue by detonating the explosive but they were repelled by security operatives.

The explosive was reportedly detonated at the old assembly quarters close to the venue of the primaries.

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku is the Returning Officer for the primaries.

Ishaku assured all aspirants of level-playing ground saying the process would be transparent and credible.

One of the 21 aspirants from the Restoraton Caucus of the PDP, Mr. Talford Onglo, was said to have stepped down to support the caucus’ adopted aspirant, Senator Douye Diri. – The Nation

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 17:45 GMT |

