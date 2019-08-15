PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that the progress so far made by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State in the last four years shows “he is taking good care of people of the state.’’

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said Buhari thanked the governor for taking care of the people of his (President’s) constituency.

Shehu said the president made his feelings known when he inaugurated the re-designed and re-constructed Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza Road during his visit to the state on Thursday.

“The road covering about 38 kilometres and linking four local government areas, was first constructed by the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund, which was then headed by Buhari, and it was extended to Dangwara, Jirdede and Koza towns.

“The road has the benefit of increasing mobility that would enable the predominantly farming population to optimally utilise the Koza dam.

“The dam also serves as a vital route option from Kano, Jigawa and Yobe to the famous Mai’Adua International Border Market,’’ the presidential aide said.

According to Shehu, the President also commissioned another 16 km road that links 20 agrarian communities.

Shehu listed the communities as Kwanar Sabke, Sabke, Kokutu, Makangara, Haukan Zama, Nareje, Madoma, Nasarawa, Magamiyo, Dan’Aunai, Kwanar Dila, Gurje, Magale, Sabon Garin Kogon, Burtu, Dado, Minawa, Subashi, Dutsawa, Nafasa and Dutsi.

He said the roads would help “farmers to easily transport their produce to markets, gain access to health facilities and schools, and unlock the commercial opportunities in the area.’’

Gov. Masari appreciated the President for visiting the state and finding time to commission some projects, assuring him that the state government would always pursue people focused development projects.

– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 18:58 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)