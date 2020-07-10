PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has confirmed.

Malami said this in a statement by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.” – The Nation

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT |

