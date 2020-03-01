PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the retirement of Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February, 2020.

In approving the retirement, President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the on-going investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. He thanked her for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavours.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari in exercise of the powers vested in him by Section 171 (2) (b); and in compliance with Sub-Sections (3) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (asamended) has approved the appointment of Folasade. O. Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with effect from Friday, 28th February, 2020. Until her new appointment, she was the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a position she assumed since 18th September, 2019.

Yemi-Esan, a Dental Surgeon, was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has at various times, served in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Petroleum Resources.

The President charged the new Head of Service to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined. He also urged her to make the stabilization of the Federal Civil Service top most on her agenda.

