President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Emir of Gujba, Alhaji Tijjani Saleh, the government and people of Yobe over the death of the Emir’s mother, Hajiya Fanna Ibn Ali Gangarang.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for all who mourned. (NAN)

– Jul. 12, 2020 @ 10:55 GMT |

