PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Anambra over the passing of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the President condoled with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler.

President Buhari said that Ike’s loyalty to the nation would continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.

According to him, the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer, will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like ‘Toads for Supper,’ ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ “Sunset at Dawn,’ The Bottled Leopard’ and other publications.

He further noted that these were being used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.

The President affirmed that the late traditional ruler understood the depth and richness of African cultures and the power of the narratives, exploring every opportunity to showcase Nigeria, and Africa, to the world.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.

NAN

– Jan. 11, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

