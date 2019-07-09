PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian writer, Lesley Nneka Arimah, for winning 2019 Caine Prize for African Writing.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari felicitated with the writer for the literary masterpiece, “Skinned’’, that won the award.

He commended her for the depth of insight and skilfulness in bringing up the issue of women inclusiveness, which had continued to occupy the minds of leaders across the world, especially in Africa.

According to the president, Arimah’s award, with a book focused on empowering women, creates another platform for discussions and actions on a topical issue of development that every government must take seriously.

Buhari rejoiced with the family and friends of the prolific writer, affirming that her brilliance had brought pride and glory to the country and the continent. (NAN)

