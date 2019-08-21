PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday announced the creation of five new Ministries, namely; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Police Affairs and Ministry of Special Duties and International Affairs.

The President, who announced this while assigning portfolios to the newly sworn in Ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, gave the names of the remaining two ministries to include that of Aviation and Power.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery,” the president said.

The new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will be headed by Hajiya Sadiya Umar (Zamfara) while that of the Ministry of Special Duties and International Affairs will be headed by Sen. George Akume from Benue.

Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi from Sokoto State is the Minister of the new Ministry of Police Affairs. Sen. Hadi Sirika is now full-fledged Minister of Aviation while Sale Mamman is the Minister of State of Power.

NAN observed that the Ministry of Power was separated from the former Ministry of Works, Power and Housing which was headed by Babatunde Fashola, who is now the Minister of Works and Housing.

President Buhari will retain the Ministry of Petroleum while Timipre Sylva is the Minister of State Petroleum Resources.

Some other members of the old team who returned either had their jobs trimmed or got a raise in their responsibilities.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed returns to the Ministry of Information and Culture as Dr Ogbonnaya Onu returns to the Ministry of Science and Technology but unlike Mohammed, Onu is to be assisted by a Minister of State, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi.

Others who retained their positions are Alhaji Muhammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory) Adamu Adamu (Education), Dr Chris Ngige Labour and Employment), Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs).

Alhaji Hadi Sirika , takes full charge as Minister of Aviation, while Mr Chibuike Amaechi is in-charge of Minister of Aviation in the Ministry of Transportation without the Aviation segment.

Malam Suleiman Adamu returns to the Ministry of Water Resources, while Zainab Ahmed is back to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Abubakar Malami retains his post as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation and Mr Babatunde Fashola keeps the Ministry of Works and Housing without the Power segment.

Dr Ikechukwu Ogah, a fresh hand, is Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development; Godswill Akpabio (Minister of Niger Delta Affairs) and Mr Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.

Mr Sabo Nanono is the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources; retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magash (Minister of Defence) and Ramatu Tijjani (Minister of State, FCT.)

Mr Muhammed Madmud is Minister of Environment; Sharon Ikeazor (Minister of State, Environment) and Amb. Maryam Katagun is the Minister of State, Trade and Industry.

Others are Adeleke Mamora (State, Health); Mohammed H. Abdullahi (State, Science & Tech.); Zubair Dada (State, Foreign Affairs); Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines & Steel Development) and Tayo Alasoadura (Ministry of State, Labour and Productivity)

Former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, is now Minister of Interior; Mr Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports Development) while Paulen Talen is the Minister of Women Affairs.

