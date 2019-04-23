President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The emir on arrival at the villa at about 12.15 p.m., was received by Buhari at the forecourt of the villa.

Buhari introduced some members of his cabinet and aides to the emir, who also inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Guards Brigade.

The Nigerian leader had in February, 2016 visited Qatar, where he held bilateral meeting with the emir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and Qatar signed bilateral agreements, including the agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes Income and four others.

Buhari and the emir are expected to sign some agreements at the end of the meeting. (NAN)

