President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to newlyweds, Muhammad Garba Shehu and Zuwaira Umar Faruk, urging them to learn to be patient with one another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the President’s message was conveyed through a delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

“The secret of successful marriages is in patience and tolerance for partners. I urge you to banish anger, mistrust and impatience from your home,” the President advised the young couple.

Other members of the delegation, who represented the president at the event in Abuja on Friday, included the Minister of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Arabi.

In a letter to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, the father of the groom, the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, said that she would continue to pray for the success of the marriage.

“We also pray to God Almighty to bless this marriage and make their home a happy one,” Mrs Buhari wrote.

NAN reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State received the bride on behalf of Muhammad Garba Shehu during the wedding Fatiha, which took place immediately after the Juma’at prayer in Abuja.

Among those who witnessed the event were the Governors of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Others at the event were some cabinet ministers, heads of various Federal Government establishments, traditional and religious leaders, editors and senior media officials from across the country.

Some presidential aides, including the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Vice-President’s Office), Mr Laolu Akande, as well as members of the State House Press Corps led by its Chairman, Malam Ubale Musa, also attended the event.

The wedding Fatiha took place at the An-Noor Mosque, Wuse, Abuja. (NAN)

– Jan. 12, 2020 @ 12:59 GMT |

