THE Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), says President Muhammadu Buhari is ‘fully in charge of critical affairs of government’ in the country.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, MBO urged members of the public to disregard claims that Buhari had abdicated his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The president is fully in charge; there cannot be room for discord in taking decisions on security matters,” he said.

The group accused the PDP of latching on an in-house issue in the Presidency, which had since been resolved, to push a self-serving interest.

“To curb security challenges in the country, President Buhari has, in the last three months, held two meetings with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies.

“The president has also held series of local and international meetings on security matters with a view to making the country more secure.

“The opposition party just opted to twist an in-house situation to mean that strange persons had been presiding over critical affairs of governance.

“That PDP could make it seem like the President has abdicated his responsibilities and should resign is nothing but mischief taken too far.

“The President has never abdicated his duty on security matters to anyone and, like Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu once said, he is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists,” the group stated.

The statement said that there was an estimated 10 million small arms and light weapons in circulation in Africa as a result of the Libyan crisis, quoting a report by the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA).

“Out of this number, one million are believed to be in Nigeria,” it lamented.

He recalled that the President had since 2015 placed security high up on his agenda, adding that there was no shift from that focus.

“There is no split, crisis or disharmony in the security architecture of the country as is being speculated,” BMO concluded.

NAN

– Feb 20, 2020 @ 09:15 GMT |

