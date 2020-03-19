PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Aguma Bassa-Benin, Alhaji Bako Dogwo, on his 55th birthday, March 20, wishing him more years of good health, strength, and wisdom to keep serving the country and his people.

The president, in a congratulatory statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday in Abuja, joined family members, friends, and associates of His Royal Highness in celebrating the landmark age.

Buhari particularly lauded Dogwo’s contributions and sacrifices for his domain in encouraging education and entrepreneurship.

He commended Aguma Bassa-Benin for always speaking for the unity of the country, promoting peaceful co-existence and upholding civic standards among indigenes.

The president prayed that almighty God would grant him long life and peaceful reign. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 16:59 GMT |

