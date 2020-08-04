Buhari greets Ishaya Shekari at 80

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a prominent citizen of Kaduna State and a one-time Military Administrator of the old Kano State, retired Air Vice Marshal Ishaya Shekari, on his attainment of 80th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari described Shekari as “a remarkable citizen and statesman’’ and thanked him for his many years of service to the nation.

The president prayed for his good health and increased support to his community and the nation. (NAN)

