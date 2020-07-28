PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank, AfDB, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group.

The president, who made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the clearance was further validation of Adesina’s competence and integrity to lead the institution.

Buhari congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr. Adesina’s response.

The president commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow, and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

Buhari believed that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities.

He also expressed the hope that the clearance would fuel the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The President urged Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated, and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office. He also assured Adesina of the prayers and support of Nigerians. (NAN)

– Jul. 28, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

